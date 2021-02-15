TV Highlights (Feb. 16, 2021): NBC debuts two new sitcoms tonight

In what universe is The Rock considered funny? He’s certainly successful, popular and steeped in all of the symbols of wealth. But funny? Has anyone seen “Ballers”? The new sitcom “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC) fails. And because it’s about The Rock, it fails spectacularly.

Set in not so far off 2032, it follows The Rock on a media tour for his presidential campaign as he reminisces about his past.

Basically, he is a giant professional wrestler descended from a family of giant wrestlers who counted Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig) among their friends. It would be easier to make a comedy about the Michelin Man or a balloon from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

We meet a number of young performers playing a fledgling Rock, first as a cute boy crashing a poker game, second as a shoplifting high school wannabe and then as a brash star for the University of Miami football team.

Watching him break records bench-pressing weights may be impressive on some levels, but I was hard pressed to find the laughs.

Kenan Thompson’s near-two-decade run on “SNL” certainly qualifies him as a comedian. So it’s curious why “Kenan” (7:30 p.m., NBC) seems almost as contrived as “Young Rock.”