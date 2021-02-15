TV Highlights (Feb. 16, 2021): NBC debuts two new sitcoms tonight

In what universe is The Rock considered funny? He’s certainly successful, popular and steeped in all of the symbols of wealth. But funny? Has anyone seen “Ballers”? The new sitcom “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC) fails. And because it’s about The Rock, it fails spectacularly.
Set in not so far off 2032, it follows The Rock on a media tour for his presidential campaign as he reminisces about his past.
Basically, he is a giant professional wrestler descended from a family of giant wrestlers who counted Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig) among their friends. It would be easier to make a comedy about the Michelin Man or a balloon from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
We meet a number of young performers playing a fledgling Rock, first as a cute boy crashing a poker game, second as a shoplifting high school wannabe and then as a brash star for the University of Miami football team.
Watching him break records bench-pressing weights may be impressive on some levels, but I was hard pressed to find the laughs.
Kenan Thompson’s near-two-decade run on “SNL” certainly qualifies him as a comedian. So it’s curious why “Kenan” (7:30 p.m., NBC) seems almost as contrived as “Young Rock.”
The host of a morning TV show, “Wake up With Kenan,” he’s still not over the death of his wife. Even his two daughters realize he needs to move on and tease him about his reliance on self-help books. His colleagues at the show beg him to “process” his grief on-air, a process that goes rather badly.
Don Johnson guest-stars as his late wife’s father, Rick, a clingy hugger. The most original laugh is that Rick is in a betting pool that wagers on the plot twists of “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
A friendly face returns on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).
Gibbs looks back on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
“Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) helps Pharrell Williams and Kasi Lemmons find the identities of their slave ancestors.
Sisters put their squabbles aside on the fifth season opener of “Queen Sugar” (7 p.m., OWN).
A killing spree seems familiar on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Bright ponders an alternate reality on an “It’s a Wonderful Life”-inspired episode of “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox).
A hacker takes control of a vehicle, killing three, on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
A rapid recovery has its own side effects on “Nurses” (9 p.m., NBC).