TV Highlights (Feb. 17, 2021): 'Crime' debuts tonight on A&E

The grim new series “I Survived a Crime” (9 p.m., A&E) shows people being victimized and then offers post-trauma interviews about how their split-second decisions ensured their survival. This 20-episode half-hour series uses home-surveillance cameras, streetlight police cameras and cellphone footage to present sporadic moments of mayhem and terror.

We see a father and his two daughters surrounded in their vehicle by inebriated vagrants who pound on their car windows and shout racist taunts. His terrified daughters capture their ordeal on their phones as Dad keeps his cool in the shopping mall parking lot. Another home surveillance tape captures three armed intruders breaking into a woman’s basement.

It’s not clear how “entertaining” this is. The grainy footage and lack of professionalism of the presentation seems to add to its adrenaline-pumping nature.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSHalstead is rattled on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).

A winner emerges after a season retrospective on “The Masked Dancer” (7 p.m., Fox) finale.