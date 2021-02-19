TV Highlights (Feb. 19, 2021): From 'MacGyver' to the vaccine

New on streamingThe 2020 road film “Nomadland” stars Frances McDormand (“Fargo”) as a woman who loses her job and her house in a recession and embarks on a trip across the country in her van. A film festival favorite, “Nomadland” releases in theaters today as well as on Hulu.

Apple TV+ debuts the second season of its ambitious science fiction/alternative history series “For All Mankind.” In this elaborate fantasy, the USSR beats America to the moon, sparking a space race that continues well beyond the 1960s.

Netflix begins streaming the 2020 satire “I Care a Lot.” Rosamund Pike portrays Marla, a swindler who targets elderly people and convinces them that they have been declared mentally incompetent and placed under her guardianship. She takes on more than she can handle when her latest victim (Dianne Wiest) turns out to have very powerful (and dangerous) friends.

