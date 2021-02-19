TV Highlights (Feb. 19, 2021): From 'MacGyver' to the vaccine

Tonight’s TV highlights include:
Vital intelligence falls into the wrong hands on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS).
New variations on high heels and food storage are pitched on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
Improvisations on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (7 p.m. CW), followed by a repeat episode (7:30 p.m., CW).
Cooper consults a congresswoman on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).
Payback on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).
Younger cohorts brave frigid temperatures on “Life Below Zero: New Generation” (8 p.m., National Geographic).
The true-crime three-part docuseries “The Widower” continues on “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC).
The 1992 L.A. riots change the playing field as the docuseries “Hip Hop Uncovered” (8 p.m., FX) continues.
As protests mount against police brutality, Frank fights City Hall on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
“The Vaccine: Conquering COVID” (9 p.m., Science) looks at the extraordinary efforts to develop treatment for the virus behind a worldwide pandemic.
New on streamingThe 2020 road film “Nomadland” stars Frances McDormand (“Fargo”) as a woman who loses her job and her house in a recession and embarks on a trip across the country in her van. A film festival favorite, “Nomadland” releases in theaters today as well as on Hulu.
Apple TV+ debuts the second season of its ambitious science fiction/alternative history series “For All Mankind.” In this elaborate fantasy, the USSR beats America to the moon, sparking a space race that continues well beyond the 1960s.
Netflix begins streaming the 2020 satire “I Care a Lot.” Rosamund Pike portrays Marla, a swindler who targets elderly people and convinces them that they have been declared mentally incompetent and placed under her guardianship. She takes on more than she can handle when her latest victim (Dianne Wiest) turns out to have very powerful (and dangerous) friends.