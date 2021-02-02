TV Highlights (Feb. 2, 2021): How to become 'Fake Famous'

“Fake Famous” (8 p.m., HBO) explores the ephemeral world of social media influencers. It examines the behind-the-selfie mechanics of concocting celebrity. The producers take three “random” people and use the tricks of the trade (like purchasing followers) to turn them into fleeting stars.

A year into the COVID-19 crisis, “Frontline” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) recalls the pandemic’s emergence in China, looks at missteps that may have prevented its containment and examines the secretive nature of the Communist regime and its reluctance to allow inspections from outsiders and the World Health Organization.

Tonight’s other highlightsA selfish weatherman (Bill Murray) falls into a cosmic joke in the 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day” (7 and 9:30 p.m., AMC). Arguably the greatest movie ever made about a minor holiday.

Lessons from an old friend on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (7 p.m., NBC).

A mother and daughter spark suspicions on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

A mass shooting on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).