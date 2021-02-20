TV Highlights (Feb. 20, 2021): Lifetime movie tells grisly real-life story

The mother of a missing woman dedicates her life to discovering her fate in the 2021 feature “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice” (7 p.m., Lifetime), a dramatization of real events. Only her persistence leads police to investigate the disappearance of a number of young women and the discovery of a serial predator.

The case eventually led to the grisly discovery of 19 bodies of young women buried on the South Shore of Long Island, N.Y. Katharine Isabelle and Kim Delaney star.

After the scripted drama, “Long Island Serial Killer: Enhanced Edition” (9 p.m., Lifetime) offers a documentary follow-up.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSThe Los Angeles Lakers host the Miami Heat in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Rege-Jean Page hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC). Bad Bunny performs as the musical guest.

Now here’s a contrived twist on the familiar Hallmark romance formula: A small-town cook impersonates his famous twin, a big-city chef, to find love in the 2021 romance “Mix Up in the Mediterranean” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

SERIES NOTES