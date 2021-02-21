TV Highlights (Feb. 21, 2021): 'Allen v. Farrow' starts on HBO

Viewers in search of deeply uncomfortable viewing should not miss "Allen v. Farrow" (8 p.m., HBO) . The four-part documentary series examines allegations that filmmaker Woody Allen molested Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan in the years they were together and in the time leading up to Allen's deeply peculiar relationship with Farrow's other adopted daughter, Soon Yi.

Friends of the family and neighbors recall a relationship between Allen and young Dylan that was obviously intense and inappropriate. Farrow admitted that she convinced herself it was not predatory but stemmed from Allen's awkwardness and inexperience around children. She continued to make excuses for Allen until discovering photographic evidence of a sexual relationship between him and Soon Yi, who is now his wife.