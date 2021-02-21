TV Highlights (Feb. 21, 2021): 'Allen v. Farrow' starts on HBO

Viewers in search of deeply uncomfortable viewing should not miss "Allen v. Farrow" (8 p.m., HBO). The four-part documentary series examines allegations that filmmaker Woody Allen molested Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan in the years they were together and in the time leading up to Allen's deeply peculiar relationship with Farrow's other adopted daughter, Soon Yi.
Friends of the family and neighbors recall a relationship between Allen and young Dylan that was obviously intense and inappropriate. Farrow admitted that she convinced herself it was not predatory but stemmed from Allen's awkwardness and inexperience around children. She continued to make excuses for Allen until discovering photographic evidence of a sexual relationship between him and Soon Yi, who is now his wife.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): the rising number of threats to and attacks on America's judges; an examination of Qanon.
- Queen Latifah battles bad guys as "The Equalizer" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Bart's new caddy job worries Marge on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox).
- "The Widower" concludes on "Dateline" (8 p.m., NBC).
- The boss throws a Christmas party on "All Creatures Great and Small" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS).
- "The Food That Built America" (8 p.m., History) profiles McDonald's Ray Kroc and his fast-food rivals.
- "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" (8 p.m., CNN) travels to Rome, where Tucci samples that city's famous cuisine.
- A lost asset on "NCIS: Los Angeles" (8 p.m., CBS).
- A new obstacle emerges on "Charmed" (8 p.m., CW).
- A dangerous survivalist gains custody of his teen daughter on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS).
- Nolan returns to the classroom on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC).
- A woman (Miriam Hopkins) and her suitors (Frederic March and Gary Cooper) form a platonic love triangle in director Ernst Lubitsch's adaptation of Noel Coward's stage comedy "Design for Living" (9 p.m., TCM).