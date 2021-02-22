TV Highlights (Feb. 22, 2021): 'Mr. Soul!' unearths 1960s variety show

The 2018 “Independent Lens” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) documentary “Mr. Soul!” recalls a remarkable series that ran on “educational” television in the years before the establishment of PBS.
After race riots convulsed American cities in the 1960s, a study conducted by the Kerner Commission concluded that America was headed “toward two societies, one Black, one white, separate and unequal.” The report specifically cited mass media’s lack of depiction of anyone of color as a contributing factor to social divisions.
In the wake of the study, New York’s educational station WNET launched “Soul!” as a showcase for Black voices. Many artists made their television debuts on “Soul!” including Kool & the Gang, Ashford & Simpson and Earth, Wind & Fire. Stevie Wonder was a regular guest.
