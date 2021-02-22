TV Highlights (Feb. 23, 2021): New shows on History, CW tonight

"Assembly Required" (9 p.m., History), features Tim Allen and Richard Karn trying to rekindle the chemistry they shared on "Home Improvement," which ran from 1991 to 1999.

"Assembly" offers talented makers a chance to compete in projects and build cool stuff out of a box of objects sent to them by Allen and Karn. It's not dissimilar to any number of cooking shows or "Project Runway."

Co-host April Wilkerson is an accomplished woodworker and metalsmith. Perhaps Wilkerson will play the Tim Gunn mentor role on this show.

Here's more TV memories: The CW adds to its DC comic collection with "Superman & Lois" (7 p.m., CW), a supernatural melodrama about an adult Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) returning to Clark's old hometown of Smallville.

There are fateful revelations, sullen teens, a farm town seemingly stuck in the 1950s and a soundtrack from the 1970s ("All Right Now" by Free). "The world will always need a Superman," Lois explains. "Right now, this family needs you more."

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Putting on airs on "Young Rock" (7 p.m., NBC).

Walking down the aisle on "The Resident" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

Country musicians Clint Black and Rosanne Cash appear on "Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr." (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).

Racing a serial killer on "FBI" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A deep dark secret on "Kenan" (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Forty years of hankies on "This Is Us" (8 p.m., NBC).

Bright takes a dim view of his sister's actions on "Prodigal Son" (8 p.m., Fox, rerun).

The Korean pop sensation BTS appears on "Unplugged" (8 p.m., MTV).

A familiar feeling on "FBI: Most Wanted" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Wolf faces a dire choice on "Nurses" (9 p.m., NBC).

On "The Profit" (9 p.m., CNBC), Marcus re-evaluates his decision to invest in a cleaning product company now saddled with debt.

