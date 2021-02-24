TV Highlights (Feb. 24, 2021): Netflix debuts 'Canine Intervention'

As streaming services eclipse cable with an overabundance of "content," they imitate cable as well. With "Canine Intervention," Netflix has essentially "reinvented" "The Dog Whisperer." For Cesar Millan, it substitutes Jas Leverette. A self-described survivor of the tough streets of Oakland, Calif., he admits to having always preferred dogs to people.
He sees it as his duty to save damaged dogs from euthanasia, the fate of some 1 million a year, 40% of them pit bulls.
In the place of Millan's "pack leader" philosophy, Leverette substitutes a lot of semi-technical jargon about dopamine. He's interesting.
Unfortunately, some of his clients are not. Dog "parents" tend to gush about their loved ones, often at length. Some strategic editing would offer more time for Jas to explain his philosophy and move "Intervention" along.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Bumper sticker slogans abound on "Tough As Nails" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Adam needs to man up on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).
- New faculty members arrive on "Riverdale" (7 p.m., CW).
- Franklin's milestone podcast on "American Housewife" (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- "NOVA" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) explains NASA's new Mars mission.
- A ladder mishap threatens lives on "Chicago Fire" (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- Darlene's career crisis on "The Conners" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Sunday dinner on "Call Your Mother" (8:30 p.m., ABC).
- Trailing a drug lord on "S.W.A.T." (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- A wandering child leads police to her murdered family on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- Aaron's team takes on the prosecution of a police officer on the season finale of "For Life" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Set in the cocaine trade, "Snowfall" (9 p.m., FX) enters its fourth season.
- "Bonus" episodes from the fifth and final season of the Canadian comedy series "The Baroness Von Sketch Show" (11 p.m., IFC) premiere.
CULT CHOICE
Based on the story of the Supremes, whose founding member Mary Wilson died earlier this month, the 1976 musical "Sparkle" (11 p.m., TCM) stars Irene Cara, Lonette McKee and Dwan Smith as three young talents who graduate from church choirs to superstardom, only to fall prey to rivalries. Music composed by Curtis Mayfield. A 2012 remake was Whitney Houston's last film.