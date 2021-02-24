TV Highlights (Feb. 24, 2021): Netflix debuts 'Canine Intervention'

As streaming services eclipse cable with an overabundance of "content," they imitate cable as well. With "Canine Intervention," Netflix has essentially "reinvented" "The Dog Whisperer." For Cesar Millan, it substitutes Jas Leverette. A self-described survivor of the tough streets of Oakland, Calif., he admits to having always preferred dogs to people.

He sees it as his duty to save damaged dogs from euthanasia, the fate of some 1 million a year, 40% of them pit bulls.

In the place of Millan's "pack leader" philosophy, Leverette substitutes a lot of semi-technical jargon about dopamine. He's interesting.

Unfortunately, some of his clients are not. Dog "parents" tend to gush about their loved ones, often at length. Some strategic editing would offer more time for Jas to explain his philosophy and move "Intervention" along.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS