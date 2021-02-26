TV Highlights (Feb. 26, 2021): Film profiles singer Billie Eilish

Two offerings put the emphasis on how social media makes stars of those not yet out of their teens, or even high school.

Streaming on Apple TV+, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” follows the singer, just 17, as she writes and records new songs, discusses the influence of her family on her work and her talent, and her relationship with fans.

A film by R.J. Cutler, “Blurry” offers viewers an immersion in Eilish’s world. It’s close to 2.5 hours long and comes on the heels of “Framing Britney Spears,” a much-talked-about documentary (streaming on Hulu) about the media’s relentless efforts to demonize young female talents.

The six-episode docuseries “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers” debuts on Amazon Prime. It follows the players on one of the nation’s most elite high school basketball teams. Not only have they won back-to-back state championships, they have earned the attention of sports media and celebrity fans in a media capital. Part of the draw to this college prep school is the fact that many players are the sons of NBA players.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA military contractor vanishes on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).