TV Highlights (Feb. 27, 2021): A sick Lifetime movie and Nick Jonas on 'SNL'

Can a Lifetime movie go too far?

The 2021 shocker is based on true events, but “Girl in the Basement” (7 p.m., Lifetime) takes some liberties with its source material.

In 2008, authorities discovered a grim scene in Austria: a basement bunker where a disturbed dad had imprisoned his own daughter for some 24 years, raping her repeatedly and siring several children.

“Girl” places this story in an American suburb, and stars Judd Nelson as Don, the mother of all controlling dads, and Joely Fisher as his doormat wife, Irene.

A film this sick is hard to justify. But “Girl” is particularly pointless.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

The Brooklyn Nets host the Dallas Mavericks in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

A bride-to-be questions her desires after her intended’s brother re-enters the picture in the 2021 holiday romance “It Was Always You” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

Nick Jonas hosts and performs on “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC).

SERIES NOTES

A teacher faces backlash on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... Putting on airs on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun) ... Cori’s secret on “Kenan” (7:30 p.m., NBC, rerun) ... Conspiracy theories engulf a police officer on “FBI: Most Wanted” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... Jane Lynch hosts “The Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun) ... following a news story on “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

