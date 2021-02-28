TV Highlights (Feb. 28, 2021): Golden Globes hand out trophies tonight

Just who is behind the Golden Globes? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of fewer than 90 correspondents, nominates series and movies in a desperate ploy to publicize themselves. It’s a neat scam that has worked for decades.

We’re now up to the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (7 p.m., NBC). The nominations and awards often seem peculiar at best. To nominate “Emily in Paris” as the “best” of anything is rather perverse. And Gillian Anderson’s stilted performance as Margaret Thatcher was the weakest element in a strong season of “The Crown,” so naturally she’s nominated for best supporting actress.

But I’m not a member of the foreign press, so nobody asked me. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are your hosts. Help yourself.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSRyan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).

Queen Latifah stars in “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).

Marge worries that Bart’s caddy job is morally corrosive on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).

Ryan’s kryptonite sickness worsens on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW).