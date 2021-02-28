TV Highlights (Feb. 28, 2021): Golden Globes hand out trophies tonight

Just who is behind the Golden Globes? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of fewer than 90 correspondents, nominates series and movies in a desperate ploy to publicize themselves. It’s a neat scam that has worked for decades.
We’re now up to the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (7 p.m., NBC). The nominations and awards often seem peculiar at best. To nominate “Emily in Paris” as the “best” of anything is rather perverse. And Gillian Anderson’s stilted performance as Margaret Thatcher was the weakest element in a strong season of “The Crown,” so naturally she’s nominated for best supporting actress.
But I’m not a member of the foreign press, so nobody asked me. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are your hosts. Help yourself.
TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSRyan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).
Queen Latifah stars in “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS).
Marge worries that Bart’s caddy job is morally corrosive on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).
Ryan’s kryptonite sickness worsens on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW).
Judy gets her dad out there on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox).
Zombies never die, and apparently neither does “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC), returning to finish up its 10th season.
“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (8 p.m., CNN) visits Bologna.
“The Food That Built America” (8 p.m., History) recalls Kraft “cheese” and Pabst beer.
Hetty’s murky message on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS).
Sports memorabilia on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox).
A case involving an actor with a cult following attracts documentary coverage on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).
Another petty officer expires on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS).
CULT CHOICE
A minor TV writer (Woody Allen) is substituted for a blacklisted talent during the McCarthy era in the 1976 drama “The Front” (9 p.m., TCM).