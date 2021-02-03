TV Highlights (Feb. 3, 2021): Celebrating Super Bowl commercials

A peculiar NFL season concludes with a Super Bowl without Clydesdales. Apparently, Budweiser, all but synonymous with this festival of consumerism, has decided to sit this year out. But there’s no stopping Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah from hosting “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021” (7 p.m., CBS).
While still television’s biggest annual event, this advertising fest seems increasingly anachronistic on a medium dominated by platforms like Netflix, where consumers have fled to avoid commercials entirely.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Halstead’s trial goes well on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).
Uma Thurman narrates “Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains” on “Nature” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
More action on “The Masked Dancer” (7 p.m., Fox).
Beverly nags Murray for a new hot tub on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC).
Contemplating caps and gowns on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW).
A new friend’s has posh connections on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A terrorist complicates negotiations on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Fun and games on “Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox).
Chuck’s new boat capsizes his image on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC).
Trapped in a freight elevator on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).
Obtaining a work/life balance on “Call Your Mother” (8:30 p.m., ABC).
Hondo sticks up for his foster brother on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Car jackings prove contagious on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).
Aaron takes on the case of a man shot by police on “For Life” (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
A vessel exploring the ocean’s depths is attacked and crippled by a prehistoric shark in the 2018 thriller “The Meg” (9 p.m., TNT).
NEW ON STREAMING
Netflix‘s new melodrama “Firefly Lane” is ridiculous. And it doesn’t waste much time getting there. It opens with TV talk show host Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) flashing back to an anguished moment from her early 1970s adolescence, when her stoner/hippie mom returned to take her from the relative safety of her grandma’s house to ride in a smoke-filled VW microbus to an antiwar rally, where she’s quickly lost and abandoned.
This is just one of many dizzying flashbacks that explain the lifelong friendship between Tully and Kate (Sarah Chalke). They meet a few years after the protest, when Tully’s mom, a complete burnout, arrives in a farm community where Kate, an unpopular adolescent nerd, lives next door. The series takes the women from their teens to their 40s using the crutch of pop songs, fashions and period gadgetry in all of the worst ways.
Like a lot of terrible shows, “Firefly Lane” is just short of becoming dreadful enough to enjoy. Add it to the jumble of Netflix offerings (“Emily in Paris,” “Bridgerton”) that dare viewers to binge away as if attacking a tube of Dollar Store junk food. It’s bad and bad for you, but sometimes you just can’t help yourself.