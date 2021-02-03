TV Highlights (Feb. 3, 2021): Celebrating Super Bowl commercials

This is just one of many dizzying flashbacks that explain the lifelong friendship between Tully and Kate (Sarah Chalke). They meet a few years after the protest, when Tully’s mom, a complete burnout, arrives in a farm community where Kate, an unpopular adolescent nerd, lives next door. The series takes the women from their teens to their 40s using the crutch of pop songs, fashions and period gadgetry in all of the worst ways.