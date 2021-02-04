TV Highlights (Feb. 4, 2021): 'Al Davis vs. the NFL' explores old rivalry

"30 for 30" (8 p.m., ESPN) examines one of football's most consequential rivalries. "Al Davis vs. the NFL" recalls the decades-long personal feud between Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis and NFL league commissioner Pete Rozelle. Davis was instrumental in creating his team's outlaw image and would eventually become embroiled in lawsuits with the league because of his desire to move the franchise to a bigger and more lucrative market.
Davis died in 2011, and Rozelle in 1996. While there is a wealth of archival footage of each man, the makers of "Davis" have hired actors and employed "deep fake," digital technology to give the impression that both subjects are speaking in first-person while contributing to the film. Given the current digital assault on the nature of "what's real," this may be hard for some to take.
NEW ON STREAMING
Shudder, the streaming service devoted to horror, debuts "A Nightmare Awakes," a period literary costume drama about Mary Shelley (Alix Wilton Regan) and her circle of friends, including poet Percy Shelley (Giullian Yao Gioiello) and Lord Byron (Philippe Bowgen). A night of story-telling leads Mary to put words to paper, developing what would become "Frankenstein" and leading the author through a labyrinth of hallucinations and hints of madness, or worse.