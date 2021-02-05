TV Highlights (Feb. 5, 2021): Exploring the legal woes of Britney Spears

A new entry in the documentary series “The New York Times Presents” (9 p.m., FX and FX on Hulu) reaches all the way back to the late 1990s for the origins of a media melodrama and peculiar legal case.

“Framing Britney Spears” recalls the meteoric rise of a talented young woman from, with interviews former colleagues and managers and a family friend who acted as her chaperone back in the 1990s. We also meet her contemporary fans and supporters, passionately devoted to her cause of getting herself removed from a custody arrangement with her estranged father.

How she got there is the subject of the film’s middle, a saga of media, from TMZ to network news alternately shaming Spears as an out-of-control bimbo or a bad mother, and worse. After a very lucrative residency in Las Vegas, Spears stopped performing altogether, apparently tired of earning money that would go to her father and his lawyers.

Not entirely unrelated, the 2020 documentary “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” is now streaming on Hulu. It follows the actor, better known for his quirks than his performances, as he attempts to revive his professional wrestling career.