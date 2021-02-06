TV Highlights (Feb. 6, 2021): Steve Carell and Super Bowl specials

Steve Carell stars as a politician consultant in the 2020 political satire “Irresistible” (7 p.m., HBO), written and directed by Jon Stewart. The film, also featuring Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne and Rose Byrne, received middling to poor reviews from critics who felt it was “soft,” a bit behind the curve and not a good use of its talented cast.

At a time when Carell was so badly miscast in “The Morning Show” and wasted in Netflix’s unwatchable “Space Force,” his series “The Office” remained one of the most streamed sitcom reruns. It has since moved from Netflix to Peacock.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSBoomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah count down “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

A glance back at the greatest love of all on “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

“A Wild Year on Earth” (7 p.m., BBC America) follows late spring migrations.

“Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” (7 p.m., BET) anticipates the big game with devotional music.