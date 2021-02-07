TV Highlights (Feb. 7, 2021): 'Equalizer' reboot debuts on CBS

‘Equalizer’ reboot debuts on CBS

The notion that everything has to be remade at least once is hardly new. But it does seem to have gained velocity of late. Which brings us to the “new” “Equalizer” (CBS, post-Super Bowl, about 9:30 p.m.).

Queen Latifah stars in the title role. Known as Robyn McCall, she’s “The Equalizer,” the street-savvy operator you can turn to when the cops are not an option.

Her daughter thinks Robyn works as an executive for an international charity. But she’s really CIA, steeped in global intrigue and experience. Chris Noth (“Law & Order”) is Bishop, her shadowy guru. Lorraine Toussaint plays the truth-telling friend and sage mentor. Melody (Liza Lapira) is a pal from the old days, and a crack sniper to boot.

As if to round out a barrel of familiar types, there’s Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), the brilliant, socially inept hacker.

A TV habit for LV years, the Super Bowl (5:30 p.m., CBS) has inspired traditions of its own, including “Kitten Bowl VIII” (1 p.m., Hallmark) and “Puppy Bowl XVII” (1 p.m., Animal Planet, streaming on Discovery+), featuring a tailgate party hosted by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.