TV Highlights (Feb. 8, 2021): 'Women in Blue' debuts tonight

Like many thoughtful documentaries, the "Independent Lens" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) feature "Women in Blue" begins with one idea before unforeseen events change the subject.
Filmmaker Deirdre Fishel spent several years following three women trying to make changes in the Minneapolis Police Department. She focused on Janee Harteau, the city's first female police chief.
Could the presence of women in police leadership change the way the force interacted with the community? Could an outsider take on the powerful police union to get rid of problem officers in the ranks? These questions took a back seat after the shooting of an unarmed woman forced Chief Harteau to defend the police force against a firestorm of outrage.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Responding to a block party bloodbath "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox).
- A stolen phone sparks panic on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).
- The team stands up for Chris on "All American" (7 p.m., CW).
- A star from the 1980s stands accused of murder on "All Rise" (8 p.m., CBS).
- Owen and Gwyn hash it out on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Pierce grieves as the pulpy comic book adaptation "Black Lightning" (8 p.m., CW) enters its fourth season.
- A newcomer's strange ritual brings an ominous fog to the valley on "30 Coins" (8 p.m., HBO).
- A 1993 "American Experience" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) explores the Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Okla. Known as the "Black Wall Street," it was the center of vicious riots in 1921, still considered one of the worst racially motivated massacres in peacetime history.
- Jury selection looms large on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).
- The team grapples with COVID on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).
- The case of a journalist murdered in a millionaire's private submarine takes a violent turn on "The Investigation" (9 p.m., HBO).