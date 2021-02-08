TV Highlights (Feb. 8, 2021): 'Women in Blue' debuts tonight

Like many thoughtful documentaries, the "Independent Lens" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) feature "Women in Blue" begins with one idea before unforeseen events change the subject.

Filmmaker Deirdre Fishel spent several years following three women trying to make changes in the Minneapolis Police Department. She focused on Janee Harteau, the city's first female police chief.

Could the presence of women in police leadership change the way the force interacted with the community? Could an outsider take on the powerful police union to get rid of problem officers in the ranks? These questions took a back seat after the shooting of an unarmed woman forced Chief Harteau to defend the police force against a firestorm of outrage.