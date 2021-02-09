TV Highlights (Feb. 9, 2021): 'Food' explores pizza in America

Blending business history, changing culinary tastes and “branding” battles, “The Food That Built America” (9 p.m., History) enters its second season.

It begins in the 1950s, as two brothers attempt to introduce Americans to pizza as a popular dish, only to inspire rivals. On one level, the story of Pizza Hut, Domino’s and “fast food,” it also concerns the convergence of other historical factors.

Millions of American G.I.s had served in Europe in World War II and had been introduced to foods and flavors that would have been considered too exotic only decades before. Pizza included. After this little Tuesday night snack, “Food That Built America” will move to Sunday nights.

