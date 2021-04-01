TV Highlights for April 1: Busy night for new shows

Created by the prolific Chuck Lorre (“Big Bang Theory”), “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS) is painful to watch.
Parker Young plays Riley, a troubled Marine vet who has arranged for his Afghan translator Awalmir (Adhir Kalyan) to be airlifted back to the states due to Taliban threats on his life.
Awalmir, who goes by Al, may hail from Afghanistan, but his punchline-driven dialogue is strictly Catskills. He arrives to find Riley a bit of a mess. Al becomes a Jewish mother, meddling in his friend’s woes and quipping that dealing with warlords was easier.
If anybody’s busier than Chuck Lorre, it’s Dick Wolf. Tonight sees the premiere of Wolf’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC), starring “L&O” veteran Christopher Meloni as returning character Elliot Stabler.
Returning series tonight include “Manifest” (7 p.m., NBC), the “Lost”-like mystery about passengers of a jetliner that landed years after its scheduled arrival.
The comedy “The Moodys” (8 p.m., Fox) finds Chicago parents (Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins) hosting their adult children under the same roof again. This second season will feature four half-hour installments, with two running tonight and two over the next two Thursdays.
ALSO TONIGHT:
The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets (6 p.m., ESPN). President Biden is expected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Staying ahead of the curve on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS).
Bonnie gets protective on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS).
Stabler’s family receives threats on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC).
Out of breath on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC).
Social obligations on “Clarice” (9 p.m., CBS).
Remote hazing on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC).