TV Highlights for April 1: Busy night for new shows

Created by the prolific Chuck Lorre (“Big Bang Theory”), “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS) is painful to watch.

Parker Young plays Riley, a troubled Marine vet who has arranged for his Afghan translator Awalmir (Adhir Kalyan) to be airlifted back to the states due to Taliban threats on his life.

Awalmir, who goes by Al, may hail from Afghanistan, but his punchline-driven dialogue is strictly Catskills. He arrives to find Riley a bit of a mess. Al becomes a Jewish mother, meddling in his friend’s woes and quipping that dealing with warlords was easier.

If anybody’s busier than Chuck Lorre, it’s Dick Wolf. Tonight sees the premiere of Wolf’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC), starring “L&O” veteran Christopher Meloni as returning character Elliot Stabler.

Returning series tonight include “Manifest” (7 p.m., NBC), the “Lost”-like mystery about passengers of a jetliner that landed years after its scheduled arrival.