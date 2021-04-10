TV Highlights for April 10: 'Donor' explores anonymous father

"Future People: The Family of Donor 5114" begins streaming today on Discovery+ . Filmed over eight years, it finds more than 37 half-siblings fathered by the same sperm donor. Many of the children, now teens, have curiosity about their biological dad, and some display similar attributes. We also meet a group of the mothers who bore children with 5114's sperm.

As you can expect, whenever you put a bunch of teens together with a documentary film crew, you're going to get high emotions, tears and "drama." Not to mention a need for a "reveal" in the third act. Teenage histrionics aside, just what are the responsibilities of Mr. 5114? He helped make their lives possible, but some of those interviewed think he should have thought about the consequences of his anonymity. Just what does he owe them?