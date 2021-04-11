TV Highlights for April 11: Four-part series explores fight against the KKK

Using a wealth of period news footage and both archived and contemporary interviews, the four-part series “The People v. the Klan” (8 p.m., CNN) looks at the case of a young Black man lynched in Mobile, Ala., in 1981. In addition to recalling the painfully slow process of achieving justice in a city with a history of racial oppression, a KKK underground and a police force implicated in earlier incidents, “People” looks both backward and forward, showing parallels between the 1981 case, the 1955 murder of Emmett Till and the killing of George Floyd in 2020.