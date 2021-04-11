TV Highlights for April 11: Four-part series explores fight against the KKK

Using a wealth of period news footage and both archived and contemporary interviews, the four-part series “The People v. the Klan” (8 p.m., CNN) looks at the case of a young Black man lynched in Mobile, Ala., in 1981. In addition to recalling the painfully slow process of achieving justice in a city with a history of racial oppression, a KKK underground and a police force implicated in earlier incidents, “People” looks both backward and forward, showing parallels between the 1981 case, the 1955 murder of Emmett Till and the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
Tonight’s highlightsScheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): An interview with Fed chair Jerome Powell; charges of bias against Florida’s vaccine distribution efforts; plans to prevent future pandemics.
Mr. Burns sells meatless fare on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox).
A new foe arrives on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW).
An activist’s suicide doesn’t add up on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).
A search for Bigfoot on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox).
Chased from Norway, the royal family discover that their Swedish hosts are all too eager to collaborate with the Nazis on “Atlantic Crossing” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS).
“Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC) shuffles back from hiatus.
A stranger seeks answers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW).
Brian finds his first owners on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox).
A bank robbery has a complicated backstory on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC).
Cult choiceBowling buddies (Jeff Bridges and John Goodman) become embroiled in a film noir caper in the 1998 comedy “The Big Lebowski” (6 p.m., Vice).