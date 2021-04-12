TV Highlights for April 12: Swedish case explored in 'Pray, Obey, Kill'

Elizabeth Vargas hosts the season finale of “America’s Most Wanted” (8 p.m., Fox).

An old case reminds Bull why he got into the business of jury science on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).

A girl loses her father to space junk on “Debris” (9 p.m., NBC).

Featuring a cast as varied as James Corden and Judi Dench and based on an enduring Broadway hit, the 2019 musical adaptation of “Cats” (9:10 p.m., HBO Family) seemed ghastly to critics and virtually unwatchable.

“Independent Lens” (10 p.m. on Channel 11, 10:30 p.m. on Channel 10, PBS) presents the 2020 documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell,” exploring the reaction of two different and marginalized communities after an Asian American police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man in Brooklyn.

CULT CHOICE

Buried treasure inspires a frantic chase in the 1963 comedy “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” (4:15 p.m., TCM), starring a who’s who of comedians and directed by Stanley Kramer, best known for earnest dramas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.