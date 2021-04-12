TV Highlights for April 12: Swedish case explored in 'Pray, Obey, Kill'

Swedish case explored in ‘Pray, Obey, Kill’
You can’t get much more Nordic or noir than the five-part Swedish docuseries “Pray, Obey, Kill” (8 p.m., HBO). Directed by Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge”), the series revisits a lurid Swedish murder case from 2004.
Frantic calls bring police to a peculiar compound housing members of a tightly knit religious sect. The police were spooked by the setting even before they discovered blood or bodies. As one officer explains, in subtitled English, the place gave off a “Twin Peaks” vibe.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Jealousy rears its ugly head on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).
Singing contest: chairs swivel on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC), and Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC).
Spencer stews on “All American” (7 p.m., CW).
Taking charge on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS).
Family secrets on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
One last assignment for Ness on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS).
Elizabeth Vargas hosts the season finale of “America’s Most Wanted” (8 p.m., Fox).
An old case reminds Bull why he got into the business of jury science on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS).
A girl loses her father to space junk on “Debris” (9 p.m., NBC).
Featuring a cast as varied as James Corden and Judi Dench and based on an enduring Broadway hit, the 2019 musical adaptation of “Cats” (9:10 p.m., HBO Family) seemed ghastly to critics and virtually unwatchable.
“Independent Lens” (10 p.m. on Channel 11, 10:30 p.m. on Channel 10, PBS) presents the 2020 documentary “Down a Dark Stairwell,” exploring the reaction of two different and marginalized communities after an Asian American police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man in Brooklyn.
CULT CHOICE
Buried treasure inspires a frantic chase in the 1963 comedy “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” (4:15 p.m., TCM), starring a who’s who of comedians and directed by Stanley Kramer, best known for earnest dramas.