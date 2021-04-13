TV Highlights for April 13: Alan Cumming bursts onto 'Prodigal Son'

Alan Cumming joins "Prodigal Son" (8 p.m., Fox) for a two-episode story arc — and appears to have a blast doing so. He portrays the impossibly vain Interpol sleuth Simon Hoxley. He's known the world over as "The Mind Sleuth." That's also the title of his best-selling book.
His hair upswept and his gestures theatrical, Simon is full of himself, an act meant to intimidate all of the other mere detectives in the room. It's fun to see Cumming tearing up the scenery.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A case hits close to home on "The Resident" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Four-leaf clovers loom large in the 2021 romance "As Luck Would Have It" (7 p.m., Hallmark), about an American lass looking for love on the Emerald Isle.
- Martha Stewart presides over a contest in an outdoor kitchen in Maine on "Chopped" (8 p.m., Food).
- Kevin visits Randall on "This Is Us" (8 p.m., NBC).
- Cassie and Jenny face new headaches as "Big Sky" (8 p.m., ABC) returns from hiatus with a two-hour helping.
- The documentary "Our Towns" (8 p.m., HBO) follows husband-and-wife journalists James and Deborah Fallows on a 100,000-mile trip to see what makes American communities, small cities and towns tick. Their study, conducted between the end of the Great Recession and the beginning of the pandemic, found many communities animated by a sense of civic engagement.
- In cooperation with ProPublica, "Frontline" (9 p.m., PBS) has spent three years investigating far-right militia movements and extremist organizations. The 90-minute documentary "American Insurrection" shows how from the 2017 march in Charlottesville, Va., to the violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, such groups were emboldened and encouraged by President Trump and took their cues from the White House.
- Max reaches out to the HIV-positive community on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC).
CULT CHOICE
The 1930 musical "King of Jazz" (7 p.m., TCM) profiles bandleader Paul Whiteman and many of his sidemen, including the Rhythm Boys featuring Bing Crosby. An early example of the Technicolor film process, "Jazz" also included cartoons animated by Walter Lantz, later known for his "Woody Woodpecker" efforts.