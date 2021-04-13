TV Highlights for April 13: Alan Cumming bursts onto 'Prodigal Son'

Alan Cumming joins "Prodigal Son" (8 p.m., Fox) for a two-episode story arc — and appears to have a blast doing so. He portrays the impossibly vain Interpol sleuth Simon Hoxley. He's known the world over as "The Mind Sleuth." That's also the title of his best-selling book.

His hair upswept and his gestures theatrical, Simon is full of himself, an act meant to intimidate all of the other mere detectives in the room. It's fun to see Cumming tearing up the scenery.