TV Highlights for April 14: 'Nature' focuses on leopards

The life of a single mother is never easy. Particularly when you have to hide your kids in a tree. And kill baboons and impalas just to get by. We're talking about the "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presentation "The Leopard Legacy," narrated by Noma Dumezweni. There's something mesmerizing about watching the flashing patterns of a leopard on the prowl in all of her sinewy grace and menace. Not to mention watching a cub grow to maturity. It's a jungle out there!
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Celebrating hard hats and hammers on the season finale of "Tough As Nails" (7 p.m., CBS).
- More performances (and guesses) on "The Masked Singer" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Beverly meddles on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Turning down the volume on "Kung Fu" (7 p.m., CW).
- The gang attends the wedding of a friend on "Home Economics" (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- On two helpings of "United States of Al" (CBS, rerun): lost in translation (8 p.m.) and Al the peacemaker (8:30 p.m.).
- A stranger's advice rattles Dan on "The Conners" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Vegas-bound on "Call Your Mother" (8:30 p.m., ABC).
- A shooting leaves confusing evidence on "Chicago P.D." (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- An encounter leaves Sophie shaken on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).
NEW ON STREAMING
Jamie Foxx has already had a sitcom. He's an actor, singer/songwriter and record producer. Lest we forget, Foxx won an Oscar for "Ray."
So it's hard to fathom why Foxx would appear in something like "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" streaming on Netflix.
In it, he plays widower Brian Dixon, who owns a fashion line in Atlanta. His life of wining and dining clients and investors is upended when his teen daughter, Sasha (Kyla-Drew), moves back home. A bearded David Alan Grier appears as Brian's feisty father, Pops. He's slightly addled, either from advanced age or from marijuana, or both.
Foxx has created the worst kind of vanity project, in which he's catnip to every woman when not breaking from the scene to talk directly to the camera, stand-up style. Along the way, he assumes the roles of other characters.