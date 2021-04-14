TV Highlights for April 14: 'Nature' focuses on leopards

The life of a single mother is never easy. Particularly when you have to hide your kids in a tree. And kill baboons and impalas just to get by. We're talking about the "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presentation "The Leopard Legacy," narrated by Noma Dumezweni. There's something mesmerizing about watching the flashing patterns of a leopard on the prowl in all of her sinewy grace and menace. Not to mention watching a cub grow to maturity. It's a jungle out there!