TV Highlights for April 16: John Stamos stars in 'Big Shot'

The new series “Big Shot” features an idea so natural, the series just about writes itself. And it shows.
Streaming on Disney+, “Big Shot” sees the return of John Stamos (“Full House”) to episodic television. He plays Marvyn Korn, a hot-headed college basketball coach. One thrown chair too many gets him exiled from the game that defines his life. He’s still famous enough to have an agent (Adam Arkin), but even he can only get Marvyn a lowly job coaching a basketball team at the high school level — at a girls’ prep school.
And not just a girls’ prep school, but a Disney version of one. Suddenly, Marvyn finds himself transplanted to a gorgeous but entirely generic California coastal town. You can see where this is going: Snooty and insecure girls push Marvyn’s buttons until “the game” helps bond them and they go on a journey of self-discovery.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA quiet day in the countryside on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).
It’s hard to believe that “Bridesmaids” (7 p.m., Bravo) was released 10 years ago.
Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel Robinson guest-star on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS).
Restaurateurs adjust to COVID lockdowns on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC).
Improvisations on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (7 p.m. CW), followed by a repeat episode at 7:30 p.m.
A psychic wants to prevent a murder she envisioned on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).
“Great Performances” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “Beethoven in Beijing,” recalling the 1973 visit by the Philadelphia Orchestra to perform in China.
A case becomes very personal for the Reagans on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
“Van Helsing” (9 p.m., Syfy) enters its fifth and final season.