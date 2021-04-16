TV Highlights for April 16: John Stamos stars in 'Big Shot'

The new series “Big Shot” features an idea so natural, the series just about writes itself. And it shows.

Streaming on Disney+, “Big Shot” sees the return of John Stamos (“Full House”) to episodic television. He plays Marvyn Korn, a hot-headed college basketball coach. One thrown chair too many gets him exiled from the game that defines his life. He’s still famous enough to have an agent (Adam Arkin), but even he can only get Marvyn a lowly job coaching a basketball team at the high school level — at a girls’ prep school.

And not just a girls’ prep school, but a Disney version of one. Suddenly, Marvyn finds himself transplanted to a gorgeous but entirely generic California coastal town. You can see where this is going: Snooty and insecure girls push Marvyn’s buttons until “the game” helps bond them and they go on a journey of self-discovery.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA quiet day in the countryside on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).

It’s hard to believe that “Bridesmaids” (7 p.m., Bravo) was released 10 years ago.

Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel Robinson guest-star on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS).