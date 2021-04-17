TV highlights for April 17: NBA, Batman and a Hallmark romance

Tonight’s TV highlights include a Batman movie and another Hallmark romance:

A super-successful wife and mother succumbs to “Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime). Still holding out for the “Sloth” movie.

Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway and Tom Hardy star in the 2012 comic book adaptation “The Dark Knight Rises” (7 p.m., HBO).

The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

After a woman is killed while vacationing with her boyfriend, authorities find him blameless until similar events unfold in Montana on the third season premiere of “Accident, Suicide, or Murder” (7:30 p.m., Oxygen).

In the feel-good TV film “Right in Front of Me” (8 p.m., Hallmark), a woman (Janel Parrish) has a second shot at romance with her college crush but is unable to impress him until her new friend Nick (Marco Grazzini) starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.