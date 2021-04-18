TV Highlights for April 18: Kate Winslet stars in HBO series

Kate Winslet (Oscar winner for "The Reader") returns to HBO in "Mare of Easttown" (9 p.m., HBO). She was last seen there in "Mildred Pierce."

"Easttown" elevates a TV detective story to the level of intelligent fiction. Its story is set not far from Philadelphia, in the old cities and messy suburbs. Some may find "Mare" just too bleak, but Mare is a fully realized three-dimensional character, the kind too rare on either the screen or the page.