TV Highlights for April 18: Kate Winslet stars in HBO series

Kate Winslet (Oscar winner for "The Reader") returns to HBO in "Mare of Easttown" (9 p.m., HBO). She was last seen there in "Mildred Pierce."
"Easttown" elevates a TV detective story to the level of intelligent fiction. Its story is set not far from Philadelphia, in the old cities and messy suburbs. Some may find "Mare" just too bleak, but Mare is a fully realized three-dimensional character, the kind too rare on either the screen or the page.
Also starring an Academy Award winner, "Godfather of Harlem" (8 p.m., Epix) returns for a second season as Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker, "The Last King of Scotland") forms an alliance with Malcolm X.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): the Oath Keepers organization, its role in the seditious attack on our nation's capitol and its infiltration into America's military and police.
- The Cubs host the Braves in MLB Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).
- Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (7 p.m., CBS).
- Benedict Cumberbatch guest-voices on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox) as Lisa's imaginary friend Willoughby, a miserable British singer from the 1980s.
- A&E merges its venerable "Biography" franchise with all things WWE. First up: "Biography: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin" (7 p.m., A&E).
- The top 12 perform songs from Oscar-winning movies on "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC). Lionel Richie warbles as well.
- A serious commitment on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (8 p.m., NBC).
- On parts three and four of "The People v. the Klan" (CNN), charges against an accused killer result in death threats against the victim's family (8 p.m.); the Donald family joins in a class-action suit against the KKK (9 p.m.).
- A professor needs protection on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC).