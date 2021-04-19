TV highlights for April 19: 'Oz' profiles man behind the curtain

"American Masters" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "American Oz," a profile of L. Frank Baum, the author behind "The Wizard of Oz" and its many sequels.

Filled with numerous revealing facts about Baum and his world, "Oz" begins long after his death in 1919, on the November night in 1956 when CBS first broadcast "The Wizard of Oz" in prime time. This annual televised event helped turn "Oz" into the most-watched movie in history, and moreover, the most-rewatched film, too.

Baum was born exactly a century before, in 1856. He grew up in affluence, thanks to his father's investments in the new oil industry.

As a best-selling author, Baum became a fixture of Hollywood in its infancy, founding his own studio to make "Oz" pictures. "Oz" concludes with the creation of the MGM musical in 1939 and its many subsequent adaptations including "The Wiz" (1975) and "Wicked" (2003).

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The stork arrives early on "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox).

Crime stoppers on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS).

More performances on "The Voice" (7 p.m., NBC) and "American Idol" (7 p.m., ABC).

and A slam-dunk case unravels on "All Rise" (8 p.m., CBS).

A car accident sparks a flashback on "9-1-1: Lone Star" (8 p.m., Fox).

A religious commune becomes a crime scene on "Pray, Obey, Kill" (8 p.m., HBO).

Jury selection looms large on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).

A rescue mission sparks a debate on "Debris" (9 p.m., NBC).

A misdiagnosis looms large on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC).

First streamed on Sundance Now, the Australian psychological thriller "The Secrets She Keeps" (9 p.m., AMC) moves to cable. A glum supermarket clerk with the unlovely name of Agatha (Laura Carmichael, "Downton Abbey") is pregnant and seemingly obsessed with Meghan (Jessica De Gouw), who is beautiful, seemingly rich and happy. As events unfold, we discover there may be more than jealousy motivating Agatha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.