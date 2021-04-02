TV Highlights for April 2: PBS profiles Doc Severinsen

An interesting tale of an artist overshadowed by his most popular gig, the "American Masters" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profile of trumpeter Doc Severinsen shows how he is much more than Johnny Carson's sidekick.
The band leader for "The Tonight Show" for three decades, Severinsen was a child musical prodigy who joined jazz big bands as a teen.
The film finds Doc still going strong at 93, as we see him instructing young jazz musicians at the University of North Texas' celebrated music program. To Severinsen, this is a must. If you have a gift, you have an obligation to pass it on.
- There's nothing like a mythic quest that can laugh at itself. "The Barbarian and the Troll" (6:30 p.m., Nickelodeon) arrives tonight. It's a puppet comedy set in a medieval world filled with wizards, spells and adventures right out of "The Lord of the Rings."
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A Russian asset working for the U.S. government puts Red in the crosshairs on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
- Hygiene matters on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Obstacles galore on "Wipeout" (7 p.m., CW).
- A childhood filled with abuse inspires a member of the band MercyMe to write the best-selling Christian single of all time in the 2018 musical biopic "I Can Only Imagine" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Charlton Heston stars in the 1959 epic "Ben-Hur" (7 p.m., TCM), set at the time of the Crucifixion.
- The 2021 documentary "Hysterical" (8 p.m., FX) showcases female stand-up talents who discuss the challenges of succeeding in a field defined by abrasive masculinity.
- Erin runs interference on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS).
NEW ON STREAMING
"WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn" begins streaming on Hulu. A tale of a charismatic visionary who enticed investors into supporting his business of renting shared workspaces, it shows how company co-founder Adam Neumann went from Wall Street darling to a cautionary tale.
Hulu also begins streaming "Zappa," the 2020 musical biography of Frank Zappa directed by Alex Winter.