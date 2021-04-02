TV Highlights for April 2: PBS profiles Doc Severinsen

An interesting tale of an artist overshadowed by his most popular gig, the "American Masters" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profile of trumpeter Doc Severinsen shows how he is much more than Johnny Carson's sidekick.

The band leader for "The Tonight Show" for three decades, Severinsen was a child musical prodigy who joined jazz big bands as a teen.

The film finds Doc still going strong at 93, as we see him instructing young jazz musicians at the University of North Texas' celebrated music program. To Severinsen, this is a must. If you have a gift, you have an obligation to pass it on.

There's nothing like a mythic quest that can laugh at itself. "The Barbarian and the Troll" (6:30 p.m., Nickelodeon) arrives tonight. It's a puppet comedy set in a medieval world filled with wizards, spells and adventures right out of "The Lord of the Rings."

