TV Highlights for April 21: 'Critical Care' and Hawaii's sharks

It's been nearly 35 years since Sally Field delivered her "You like me!" speech while accepting her best actress Oscar for the 1984 drama "Places in the Heart" (11 p.m., TCM). Field, who also won an Oscar for "Norma Rae," practically grew up on television, appearing in "Gidget," "The Flying Nun" and the acclaimed TV movie "Sybil," which established her as a serious actress in many people's minds. She remains busy, having appeared in 10 episodes of the 2020 AMC series "Dispatches From Elsewhere."