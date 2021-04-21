TV Highlights for April 21: 'Critical Care' and Hawaii's sharks

Over the past few months, millions of us have received a COVID shot or shots. It was a rare instance when nobody asked us for payment or insurance forms. The documentary "Critical Care: America vs. the World" (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) looks at our nation's health care system and some of the inequities baked into it, and compares it to public health systems in other countries.
Simply put, those countries cover everyone's health care and do it more cheaply than we do. Why can't we do the same?
CULT CHOICE
It's been nearly 35 years since Sally Field delivered her "You like me!" speech while accepting her best actress Oscar for the 1984 drama "Places in the Heart" (11 p.m., TCM). Field, who also won an Oscar for "Norma Rae," practically grew up on television, appearing in "Gidget," "The Flying Nun" and the acclaimed TV movie "Sybil," which established her as a serious actress in many people's minds. She remains busy, having appeared in 10 episodes of the 2020 AMC series "Dispatches From Elsewhere."