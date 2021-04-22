TV highlights for April 22: Lots of Earth Day programming

Earth Day programming abounds tonight. PBS presents three consecutive helpings of “Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World” (7-10 p.m. on Channel 10, 8-11 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS). The young activist makes the case that we all need to change the way we behave and consume in order to keep global temperatures from rising to dangerous levels.

CW presents the 2019 documentary “2040” (7 p.m., CW), a filmmaker’s cautionary tale about 20 years of climate change and its impact on the world his daughter will inherit.

David Attenborough narrates the wildlife documentary “The Year Earth Changed,” streaming on Apple TV+. He’s also behind the new Netflix series “Life in Color with David Attenborough,” exploring how animals use color to attract mates, repel predators and survive in the wild.

Discovery airs a marathon of its 2019 series “Serengeti” from 1 until 7 p.m.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSDomestic bliss takes a back seat to a premonition of doom on “Manifest” (7 p.m., NBC).