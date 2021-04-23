TV highlights for April 23: A new version of an old tragedy

Frank worries about his grandson on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Under the spell of a demanding choreographer (Anton Walbrook), a ballerina (Moira Shearer) surrenders to an enchanted ballet in the 1948 Technicolor masterpiece “The Red Shoes” (9:30 p.m., TCM).

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (10 p.m., HBO) takes on shifting trends and social mores as it returns for a second season.

NEW ON STREAMING

An impressive production, “Shadow and Bone” begins streaming on Netflix. Like a lot of epic fantasy series, “Shadow” is extremely familiar to its obsessive readership and probably obscure to everyone else.

Set in a fictional world vaguely resembling the greater Russian empire, “Shadow” involves rival kingdoms, ancient racial hatreds and some kind of enchanted “fold” dividing one land from the other.

It’s a bit bewildering, which is why this series will probably appeal most to those who’ve already read the books in this best-selling series, written by Leigh Bardugo.

The same was said of “Game of Thrones” when it debuted on HBO. While mere viewers needed a flow chart to follow it, eager readers of George R.R. Martin’s novels couldn’t get enough. The world eventually caught up, and “Thrones” was the most talked about series of the decade. Will “Bone” follow? Netflix certainly thinks so.

