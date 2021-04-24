TV highlights for April 24: A night of TV movies and true-crime stories

Today’s TV highlights include movies on Lifetime and Hallmark, a CNN Town Hall on climate change and true-crime documentaries:
The Canadian drama series “Murdoch Mysteries” wraps up its 14th season with the first half of a two-part finale. In “Everything Is Broken,” the brutal murder of a woman from Murdoch’s past greatly complicates his life. (6 p.m., Ovation).
A mother discovers her nanny has become her husband’s secret lover in the 2021 shocker “My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
ID unspools three hours of true-crime documentaries about “The Clown and the Candyman” (7-10 p.m., ID). That’s one way to spend a Saturday night.
Bad chemistry on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Domestic violence on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Undercover celebrities perform on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
A busy New York restaurateur inherits an Australian cafe in the 2020 romance “Hearts Down Under” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
Dana Bash moderates “The Climate Crisis: CNN Town Hall” (8 p.m., CNN), featuring appearances by climate envoy John Kerry and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Hondo feels used on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Benson helps Stabler on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (8 p.m., NBC, rerun).
A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
Cult choice
A year after playing Robin Williams’ estranged wife in the 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire” (6:15 p.m., CMT), Sally Field portrayed Tom Hanks’ mother in “Forrest Gump.”