TV highlights for April 24: A night of TV movies and true-crime stories

Today’s TV highlights include movies on Lifetime and Hallmark, a CNN Town Hall on climate change and true-crime documentaries:

The Canadian drama series “Murdoch Mysteries” wraps up its 14th season with the first half of a two-part finale. In “Everything Is Broken,” the brutal murder of a woman from Murdoch’s past greatly complicates his life. (6 p.m., Ovation).

A mother discovers her nanny has become her husband’s secret lover in the 2021 shocker “My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

ID unspools three hours of true-crime documentaries about “The Clown and the Candyman” (7-10 p.m., ID). That’s one way to spend a Saturday night.

Bad chemistry on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Domestic violence on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).

Undercover celebrities perform on “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).

A busy New York restaurateur inherits an Australian cafe in the 2020 romance “Hearts Down Under” (8 p.m., Hallmark).