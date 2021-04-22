TV Highlights for April 25: Oscars, movies and a new season of 'Top Gear'

After a year like no other, we're told to expect an edition of "The Oscars" (7 p.m., ABC) like none we've ever seen.

Details about the show, however, are sketchy.

There will be no host, but we are told to expect a batch of A-list presenters.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no giant theater filled with stars and Oscar hopefuls.

And to top it off, show producer Steven Soderbergh has promised that the Academy Awards ceremony this year will unfold "like a movie."

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) : the Chauvin verdict; COVID's impact on live performance.

: the Chauvin verdict; COVID's impact on live performance. The Dodgers host the Padres in MLB Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

The odds are against finding a missing mathematician on "The Equalizer" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).

Underdressed exhibitionists spend 60 days wading in Louisiana's swamp country on "Naked and Afraid XL" (7 p.m., Discovery).

"Top Gear" (7 p.m., BBC America) enters its 30th season.

enters its 30th season. A widow and her teen daughter discover they are no longer alone in their new house in the 2021 shocker "Just What the Doctor Ordered" (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The 2017 thriller "The Fate of the Furious" (7 p.m., NBC).

Eight returning failures hope to cement their title as "Worst Cooks in America" (8 p.m., Food) opens its 22nd season.

opens its 22nd season. Martha keeps up pressure on the president on "Atlantic Crossing" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS).

on Jackie proves to be tenacious on "City on a Hill" (8 p.m., Showtime).

Mare gets a new partner (Evan Peters) after the body of a second young woman is discovered on "Mare of Easttown" (9 p.m., HBO).

