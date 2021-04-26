TV highlights for April 26: Celebrating 50 years of 'Sesame Street'

Kermit’s AARP card is in the mail. The two-hour documentary “Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” (7 p.m., ABC) glances back at a half-century of educational television served up with music, verve, heart and Muppets.

Along the way, “Sunny Days” looks at how the series went out of its way to gently explain difficult subjects to its juvenile audience. We learn how “Sesame Street” has created new characters to impart lessons in understanding and empathy.

“Sunny Days” welcomes cast members from decades back as well as guest stars and fans who grew up watching the show.

Among the reasons that “Sesame Street” remains beloved is that it is a product of a time when society thought children’s television should be educational and free of commercialization.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA mommy blogger’s birthday bash goes haywire on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox).

George Lopez appears on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS).

More performances on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC).