TV highlights for April 27: Enjoy a double dose of Gerard Butler

Tracking an internet vigilante on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

Max wants to expand Wi-Fi on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).

New evidence arrives with a toe tag attached on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC).

“Frontline” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) concludes its two-part series “The Virus That Shook the World.”

New on streamingThe new Netflix thriller “Fatma” explores the anonymity of middle-aged women, particularly those on the bottom of the income ladder.

Turkish actress Burcu Biricik plays the title character, a grief-stricken, recently widowed woman and housecleaner who accidentally commits homicide while searching for her late husband’s killer.

Events spiral out of control, keeping Fatma in dangerous situations where murder is the only way out. Nobody notices the cleaning lady.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.