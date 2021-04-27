TV highlights for April 27: Enjoy a double dose of Gerard Butler

Today’s TV highlights include movies, baseball and family histories:
A bodyguard (Gerard Butler) with a blemished reputation steps up to save the president (Aaron Eckhart) in the 2016 thriller “London Has Fallen” (5:30 p.m., Syfy) and in “Olympus Has Fallen” (7:30 p.m. Syfy) from 2013.
The Mets host the Red Sox in an interleague game of MLB Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).
A tornado strikes on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).
Assistants take charge of the grooming on “Pooch Perfect” (7 p.m., ABC), hosted by Rebel Wilson.
Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin explore their family histories on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
Torres meets his father on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS).
Much ado about hairdos on “Kenan” (7:30 p.m., NBC).
An explosive parcel on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS).
Jessica researches her book on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox).
The murder of a detective results in calls for the death penalty on the nonfiction series “Philly D.A.” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS).
Tracking an internet vigilante on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).
Max wants to expand Wi-Fi on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).
New evidence arrives with a toe tag attached on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC).
“Frontline” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) concludes its two-part series “The Virus That Shook the World.”
New on streamingThe new Netflix thriller “Fatma” explores the anonymity of middle-aged women, particularly those on the bottom of the income ladder.
Turkish actress Burcu Biricik plays the title character, a grief-stricken, recently widowed woman and housecleaner who accidentally commits homicide while searching for her late husband’s killer.
Events spiral out of control, keeping Fatma in dangerous situations where murder is the only way out. Nobody notices the cleaning lady.