TV highlights for April 28: Program wants you to sleep through it

We've all had experiences nodding off during TV shows. But now "Headspace Guide to Sleep" arrives on Netflix. This installment of its brief instructional "Headspace" offerings explicitly wants you to fall asleep before the end of its 18-minute run. The creators will consider themselves failures if you don't!
The first half of "Sleep," combines simple animation with a general discussion of sleep problems and myths. After addressing these topics, it plunges into its real mission: techniques of meditation and mindfulness. It's well worth checking out. As mentioned, it's less than 20 minutes long, and half of it is about breathing techniques. The words "Wake me when it's over" were never more apt.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Fun and games on "The Price Is Right at Night" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Nick Cannon hosts "The Masked Singer" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Erica needs reassurance on "The Goldbergs" (7 p.m., ABC).
- A Navy colleague joins Choi on "Chicago Med" (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- "Nature" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) repeats "Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World."
- Hurt feelings on "Home Economics" (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- Moonstone Island on "Nancy Drew" (8 p.m., CW).
- President Joe Biden makes an address to a joint session of Congress (8 p.m., CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News).
CULT CHOICE
Atomic energy and nuclear tests offered a whole new avenue for monster-movie mythmaking. Radioactivity loomed large in "Godzilla," as well as the 1954 giant bug movie "Them!" (7 p.m., TCM), starring Edmund Gwenn, Joan Weldon and James Whitmore.
NEW ON STREAMING
"The Handmaid's Tale" returns for a fourth season on Hulu. As with many series, its production was delayed by COVID. So it seems like a lifetime has transpired since the conclusion of Season 3. "The Handmaid's Tale" has been untethered from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel ever since the end of its first season. While the battle between Gilead's fundamentalist dictatorship and a more multicultural world could go on forever, there comes a time when viewers may want to declare their own personal armistice.
Too often, "Handmaid" seems like one brutal moment after another. It's essentially a rape/revenge fantasy that pretty much dares its audience to embrace violent resistance.