TV highlights for April 28: Program wants you to sleep through it

"The Handmaid's Tale" returns for a fourth season on Hulu. As with many series, its production was delayed by COVID. So it seems like a lifetime has transpired since the conclusion of Season 3. "The Handmaid's Tale" has been untethered from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel ever since the end of its first season. While the battle between Gilead's fundamentalist dictatorship and a more multicultural world could go on forever, there comes a time when viewers may want to declare their own personal armistice.