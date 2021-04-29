TV highlights for April 29: TV celebrates a royal anniversary

An heir to the heir of a foreign throne got married a decade ago. This is a big deal to some, as evidenced by "People Presents: "William & Kate's Royal Anniversary" (7 p.m., CW) and "The Royal Wedding 2011: Prince William and Catherine Middleton" (7 p.m., BBC America).
The CW is also airing a repeat of a special about two royal who have left the castle life for California: "Harry & Meghan's American Dream" (7 p.m., CW).
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Loose lips on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Far from home on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
- The Salisbury steaks could not be higher on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).
- Travel plans on "B Positive" (8:30 p.m., CBS).
- On two helpings of "Manifest" (NBC): Michaela pursues a fugitive (7 p.m.); a race against time (8 p.m.).
- A tough negotiation on "Last Man Standing" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Fox's political puppet satire, "Let's Be Real," premieres in series form (8:30 p.m., Fox).
- Social niceties on "Clarice" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
A tale of desperate prospectors took director John Huston and actor Humphrey Bogart to Durango, Mexico, to shoot the 1947 adventure "The Treasure of Sierra Madre" (7 p.m., TCM). Having collaborated on "The Maltese Falcon," Huston and Bogart would work together on "Key Largo" and "The African Queen," among others.
NEW ON STREAMING
- Netflix introduces the limited animated miniseries "Yasuke." Apparently based on real history, or legend, it recalls the arrival of a Black samurai warrior in feudal Japan. Near-constant action and violence unfold in the static fashion associated with the anime genre. The dialogue is filled with talk of honor, destiny and fates foretold. These two-dimensional master swordsmen are impervious to irony.
- The Shudder streaming service launches "Deadhouse Dark" consisting of six short, interconnected horror films.