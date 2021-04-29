TV highlights for April 29: TV celebrates a royal anniversary

An heir to the heir of a foreign throne got married a decade ago. This is a big deal to some, as evidenced by "People Presents: "William & Kate's Royal Anniversary" (7 p.m., CW) and "The Royal Wedding 2011: Prince William and Catherine Middleton" (7 p.m., BBC America).

The CW is also airing a repeat of a special about two royal who have left the castle life for California: "Harry & Meghan's American Dream" (7 p.m., CW).

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Loose lips on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS).

Far from home on "United States of Al" (7:30 p.m., CBS).

The Salisbury steaks could not be higher on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).

Travel plans on "B Positive" (8:30 p.m., CBS).

On two helpings of "Manifest" (NBC) : Michaela pursues a fugitive (7 p.m.) ; a race against time (8 p.m.).

: Michaela pursues a fugitive ; a race against time A tough negotiation on "Last Man Standing" (8 p.m., Fox).

Fox's political puppet satire, " Let's Be Real," premieres in series form (8:30 p.m., Fox).

premieres in series form Social niceties on "Clarice" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).

CULT CHOICE