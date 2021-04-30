TV highlights for April 30: 'Mosquito Coast' debuts on Apple TV+

Being a teenager is hard enough without having to go on the lam with your mom and dad. Apple TV+ debuts the seven-part adaptation of "The Mosquito Coast," based on the 1980 novel by Paul Theroux that was also the inspiration for a 1986 movie starring Harrison Ford.
"Coast" stars the author's nephew Justin Theroux as the central character, Allie Fox, an inventor who works as a handyman welder while his son, Charlie, and daughter, Dina, wonder why Dad's working for $11 an hour when he's really MacGyver. Mom Margot (Melissa George) can't seem to hide the foreclosure notices. And when unmarked cars start tailing them, Allie knows it's time to run. Again.
Information arrives in small dollops in this slow-moving but compelling drama. Allie appears to be on the run from the NSA. But why?
"Coast" follows in the tradition of great American novels asking us to follow a brilliant visionary even when we're half-convinced he's actually deranged.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Four-and-a-half scintillating hours of the 2021 NFL Draft (6 p.m., ABC, ESPN).
- Amnesia strikes on the series finale of "MacGyver" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Back in the USSR on "The Blacklist" (7 p.m., NBC).
- A brother and sister (Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey) buy a haunted house on the Cornish coast in the 1944 ghost story "The Uninvited" (7 p.m., TCM).
- "Great Performances" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) offers a highlight reel from 10 concerts celebrating International Jazz Day.
- Jamie and Frank clash over an officer's arrest on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS).
NEW ON STREAMING
- Amazon Prime streams the 2021 thriller "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse," starring Michael B. Jordan as intrepid Navy SEAL John Clark, motivated for revenge by the murder of his pregnant wife.
- "Wahl Street" begins streaming on HBO Max. A vanity project for actor Mark Wahlberg, it follows him as he visits his many businesses and startups.