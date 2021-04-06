TV Highlights for April 6: Golf, baseball and 'Hemingway'

Tonight’s TV highlights include a spy thriller, golf and more Ernest Hemingway:

The Phillies host the Mets in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

Some watch “Live From the Masters” (6 p.m., Golf) just for a glimpse of a glorious Georgia spring.

Chris Pine stars in the 2014 thriller “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” (7 p.m., BBC America), based on a character created by novelist Tom Clancy. Elsewhere, Ryan has been played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and John Krasinski.

Cain gets caught in traffic on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox).

The Spanish Civil War offers a new canvas as “Hemingway” (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Cannel 11, PBS) continues.

Beastly attacks on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS).

Family bonding on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

The devil you know on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox).

A drug deal goes south on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).