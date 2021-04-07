TV Highlights for April 7: 'Home Economics' debuts on ABC

"Home Economics" (7:30 p.m., ABC) is "about" class and money and how it comes between siblings. Comedies should be "about" being smart and funny.

Topher Grace ("That '70s Show") stars as Tom, the middle child of three siblings. Once considered a promising author, his books have ceased selling. How do we know this? He tells us in a voice-over that continues throughout the show.

Sarah (Caitlin McGee) is the eldest, a mother of two with her wife, Denise (Sasheer Zamata). Sarah has just lost her job and is in no mood to go meet her rich younger brother Connor (Jimmy Tatro), who has just moved back to their town, presumably Los Angeles.

Tom decides to make his next book about hiis family and the income disparity that seems to define them. Like any author, Tom has made himself the most three-dimensional of the group. Sarah seethes with resentment, and Connor is a thinly drawn man-child.

