TV Highlights for April 8: 'Rebel' swaggers onto ABC's schedule

Reportedly about the life of activist Erin Brockovich, “Rebel” (9 p.m., ABC) is TV melodrama at its most over-the-top.

Katie Sagal (“Married With Children”) stars in the title role. She’s a rootin’-tootin,’ lusty and busty bleeding heart, tottering on high heels in a too-tight, low-cut outfit and ready to get arrested before breakfast.

Rebel is first seen breaking into a posh corporate party to accost its gazillionaire host (Adam Arkin) because he’s knowingly selling defective heart valves.

Rebel has a vast network of friends and fellow activists. But in the logic of bad TV, they are all either her children, ex-spouses or in-laws. As we learn early on, Rebel has been married so many times and has taken so many names that she can’t keep up. So she calls herself Rebel instead.

This vast collection allows “Rebel” to cast a sea of familiar faces. Rebel’s boss, Julian Cruz, is played by Andy Garcia. Her latest husband, Grady, is played by John Corbett (“Northern Exposure”). Exhibit A in her heart valve case is her ailing client and instant friend Helen (Mary McDonnell).

