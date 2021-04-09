TV Highlights for April 9: Ric Burns profiles Oliver Sacks

“American Masters” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life,” an intimate look at a neurologist who used the 19th-century practice of writing anecdotal patient case studies to create an impressive and highly readable body of literature plumbing the nature of the human brain, consciousness, memory, identity and self.

Born in England in the 1930s, Sacks joined millions of children who were evacuated to the countryside during the Blitz. Educated in Los Angeles, he moved to the Bronx to work at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he worked for decades. While in the Bronx, he documented the treatment of patients who had been afflicted with a sleeping sickness in the 1920s and who had been comatose for decades. Administered an experimental drug, they regained consciousness and spoke as if a day had passed since the 1920s. This haunting experiment became the subject of his 1973 book “Awakenings,” adapted for the screen some two decades later. Sacks was portrayed by Robin Williams.