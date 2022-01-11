TV highlights for for Tuesday, Jan. 11: Profiling dance icon Alvin Ailey

‘American Masters’ recalls Alvin Ailey

A moving and poetic exploration of the burden of “legend” status, “American Masters” (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey.

Raised by a single mother in a hardscrabble section of Texas, where Black farmworkers were considered invisible and powerless, Ailey and his dance company would achieve international acclaim. The film begins and ends with clips of his receipt of the Kennedy Center Honors in 1988.

Ailey’s works continue to be performed and interpreted more than 30 years after his death in 1989 from an AIDS-related illness.

Other highlightsA student is kidnapped from her college campus on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS).

A power couple suffers marital woes as “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW) enters its second season.

The departure of a vineyard’s patriarch sparks a dynastic struggle for succession between his three offspring on “The Kings of Napa” (7 p.m., OWN).

A crisis in Northern Ireland on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS).

Nicky, Rebecca and Miguel embark on a road trip on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC).

The gang raises money for necessary school supplies on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC).

A smart student (Kaci Walfall) suffers from mysterious fainting spells as the new teen melodrama “Naomi” (8 p.m., CW) begins. Can they be explained by a spill she took on her skateboard? Or by the mysterious military installation that overshadows her small town?

Once a summer distraction on ABC, “Wipeout” (8 and 9 p.m., TBS) has migrated to cable.

Cat and mouse on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).

Max innovates to help save a difficult patient on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC).

A clean slate with Zadie on “Queens” (9 p.m., ABC).

A 22-year-old woman finds it tough to stand up for herself when she’s only 3 feet, 10 inches tall on the new series “I Am Shauna Rae” (9 p.m., TLC).

