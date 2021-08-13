TV highlights for Friday, Aug. 13: Disney Channel goes for a 'Spin'

Disney’s teen musical romance formula adds another dimension with “Spin” (7 p.m., Disney Channel).
Avantika Vandanapu stars as Rhea Kumar, a dutiful daughter of an extended Indian American family.
Rhea’s sedate life follows a pattern of family and friends and relaxing at home. Everything changes when she falls for the dreamy high school DJ Max (Michael Bishop). “Spin” is not only the first Disney teen musical with an Indian American lead, it infuses the network’s candy-colored jukebox with a Bollywood feel.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSJesse Tyler Ferguson spruces up a friend’s Texas farmhouse on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS).
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night Smackdown” (7 p.m., Fox).
A caffeine drink with roots in Vietnam on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC, rerun).
Joanna comes under scrutiny on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m. CW).
The excavation of a triceratops site takes a backseat to a rampaging wildfire on “Dino Hunters” (8 p.m., Discovery).
The fantasy continues on “Descendants: The Royal Wedding” (8:40 p.m., Disney Channel).
Frank defends Gorley’s reputation on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Teenage pastry chefs compete on “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off” (9:05 p.m., Disney).
CULT CHOICETeens befriend a lonely older woman (Octavia Spencer) who lets them party in her house and only slowly realize she may harbor more sinister intentions in the 2019 psychological horror film “Ma” (9 p.m., FX).
NEW ON STREAMING
“Modern Love,” Amazon Prime Video‘s romantic anthology series, enters its second season.
Netflix begins streaming the 2021 drama “Beckett,” about an American tourist (John David Washington) whose accident sends him down a rabbit hole of conspiracies.