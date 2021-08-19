TV highlights for Friday, Aug. 20: Sandra Oh goes to school in 'The Chair'

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve") returns to episodic television in the academic farce "The Chair," streaming on Netflix starting today. Her character, Ji-Yoon Kim, has been named chairman of the English faculty at the fading but prestigious Pembroke University. As soon as you can say "diversity hire," her status as the first person of color in a decidedly antique department is raised. Look for veterans Holland Taylor as professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as professor Elliot Rentz and David Morse as the dean.
"The Chair" treats the students as a mere backdrop to slapstick comedy. Given its subject's rich potential for thoughtful satire and its dream cast, it's hard to watch "The Chair" and not wonder how it could have been better. I would rank this among the biggest disappointments of the summer.
TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Harrison Ford stars in the 2020 adaptation of Jack London's Yukon gold rush epic "The Call of the Wild" (6 p.m., HBO Family).
- Paula Abdul appears on "Secret Celebrity Renovation" (7 p.m., CBS).
- A&E's true-crime franchises "Cold Case Files" (7 p.m., A&E) and "American Justice" (9 p.m., A&E) return with new seasons.
- Larry Vaughn lives! Played by Murray Hamilton, Vaughn, the mayor of the resort town Amity in the 1975 thriller "Jaws" (7 p.m., AMC), bends to business pressure and keeps the beaches open, despite bloody evidence of shark attacks. Comparisons to Vaughn have been rampant during the COVID crisis as public officials balance public health measures against business survival and personal freedom.
- A shy Indian-American teen girl becomes an acclaimed DJ in the 2021 musical "Spin" (7:45 p.m., Disney Channel).
- Paula Abdul returns to appear on the second season premiere of "The Greatest #AtHome Videos" (8 p.m., CBS).
- Things get personal, again, on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
NEW ON STREAMING
- A standup comedian (Adam Driver) and an opera star (Marion Cotillard) embark on a glamorous romance and appear to be an enviable couple until the birth of their daughter changes everything in the strange 2021 thriller-musical "Annette," streaming today on Amazon Prime.
- "Truth Be Told" (Apple TV+), starring Octavia Spencer, enters its second season.