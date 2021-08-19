TV highlights for Friday, Aug. 20: Sandra Oh goes to school in 'The Chair'

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve") returns to episodic television in the academic farce "The Chair," streaming on Netflix starting today. Her character, Ji-Yoon Kim, has been named chairman of the English faculty at the fading but prestigious Pembroke University. As soon as you can say "diversity hire," her status as the first person of color in a decidedly antique department is raised. Look for veterans Holland Taylor as professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as professor Elliot Rentz and David Morse as the dean.