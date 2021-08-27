TV highlights for Friday, Aug. 27: Disney princesses and a Hallmark Christmas romance

Tonight’s highlights include a Disney music special and a Hallmark Christmas romance:
“Disney Princess Remixed — An Ultimate Princess Celebration” (6:30 p.m., Disney Channel) honors some of the studio’s most famous characters with new performances of their most iconic songs.
NFL star Emmitt Smith repays his father on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS).
A family fights to protect its quaint resort in the 2019 holiday romance “Check Inn to Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
George Lopez appears on “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” (8 p.m., CBS).
John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara (“The Quiet Man”) star in the 1963 Western “McLintock!” (8 p.m., Outdoor).
Frank comes down hard on Jamie on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron star in the 2015 thriller “Mad Max: Fury Road” (midnight, Paramount).
NEW ON STREAMINGThe 2021 comedy film “Vacation Friends” begins streaming today on Hulu. A tale of social mortification, it stars Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji as Marcus and Emily, horrified to discover that Ron and Kyla (John Cena and Meredith Hagner), casual acquaintances from a recent vacation, have invited themselves to their sedate wedding and have every intention of continuing their revels.
Amazon Prime Video streams “Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta,” inspired by a popular series of children’s books.
Jason Momoa returns in the second season of “See,” streaming on Apple TV+. Alfre Woodard co-stars in this dystopian epic, set in the near-distant future, where a virus has killed all but a few million Earthlings — and left them blind.
As in many such fantasies, civilization reverts to a near-medieval level of weaponry cobbled together, steam-punk style, from the ruins of modernity. Why? Crossbows just look cooler.