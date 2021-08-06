TV Highlights for Friday, Aug. 6: Olympics, plus Robert Mitchum

Tonight’s TV highlights include Olympics coverage and Robert Mitchum:
Coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) spotlights track & field, diving and basketball.
Former “American Idol” contestant Lauren Alaina surprises her former cheerleading coach on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS).
Wrestling action on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (7 p.m., Fox).
A girl goes missing on “Burden of Truth” (7 p.m. CW).
Liam falls off the radar on “Dynasty” (8 p.m. CW).
Frank asks Erin to run interference on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
Robert Mitchum stars as detective Philip Marlowe in the 1975 adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s “Farewell, My Lovely” (9 p.m., TCM), co-starring Charlotte Rampling.
NEW ON STREAMINGJoseph Gordon-Levitt (“500 Days of Summer,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) stars in “Mr. Corman,” a dramedy streaming on Apple TV+ that he also created, wrote and directed. His character’s mother is played by Debra Winger.
Released to popular acclaim earlier this year, the documentary “Val” begins streaming on Amazon Prime. As we learn early on, actor Val Kilmer was among the first of his peers to own a video camera, and he amassed hundreds of hours of his early life, education and acting years, including documenting life on movie sets that clearly annoys professionals trying to make a film. “Val” offers a sympathetic look at an actor with a difficult reputation.
Speaking of self-documentation, “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” follows the singer at home, at work and on tour. Streaming on the free service IMDb TV.