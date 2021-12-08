TV highlights for Friday, Dec. 10: New 'Peanuts' special on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ streams a new "Peanuts" holiday special, "Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne." It's always interesting to see how these offerings both conform and deviate from some six decades of tradition.

In both Charles Schulz's strips and in the early animated specials, the action takes place against spare outdoor backgrounds. Much of "Auld Lang Syne" unfolds indoors, mostly inside the Van Pelt household. Lucy is anticipating her grandmother's arrival, something Linus dreads because Nana disapproves of his blanket-clutching dependency.

Released from prison after serving a sentence for murder, a woman (Sandra Bullock) reaches out to the sister she had to leave behind in the 2021 drama "The Unforgivable," streaming on Netflix. Viola Davis and Vincent D'Onofrio also star.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The 2020 documentary "Ricky Powell: The Individualist" (7 p.m., Showtime) profiles a photographer who captured New York's art, music and fashion scene in the 1980s and '90s.

Unlikely alliances form on "S.W.A.T." (7 p.m., CBS).

Wrestling action on "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (7 p.m., Fox).

Product pitching on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).

Illusionists audition on a holiday-themed helping of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (7 p.m. CW).

Ransomware attacks ruin Christmas on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS).

Hackers cause trouble on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS).

CULT CHOICE

Robert Wise co-directed the 1961 adaptation of the topical Broadway musical "West Side Story" (7 p.m., TCM), based on Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." A new version of the musical, directed by Steven Spielberg, opens in theaters today.

